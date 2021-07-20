Tuesday, 20 July 2021

4.49 pm

Driver hits pole after medical event

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin


    A driver has suffered moderate injuries after his car hit a power pole due to a medical event just north of Waikouaiti. 

    Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, said the man, aged in his 40s, had a medical episode before colliding with the pole in Goodwood this afternoon.

    Witnesses driving behind the vehicle said they were terrified the man would have a head-on crash with another car.

    He was driving in the northbound lane.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were notified of the crash about 2.20pm.

    Emergency services were called to the scene about 2.20pm today. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    The driver was later seen out of the vehicle and walking around. The power pole had been snapped in two.

    St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said the man was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries. 

     

