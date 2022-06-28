Driver illness hits bus services again

The Otago Regional Council is asking the public to prepare for further bus disruptions as illness affects a significant proportion of drivers and operations staff.

This means a large number of trips affected for the second day in a row. Driver illness has been an ongoing problem in recent weeks.

"Bus operators are doing their best to manage the shifts with their available staff, but we are asking passengers to expect cancellations," ORC Transport Manager Doug Rodgers said.

"We hope things will improve later this week as staff recover."

Mr Rodgers said the volume of disruptions over the past two days meant some alerts to the key communication route Transit App were missed.

"We are doing our best to ensure our alerts are up to date. However, the sheer volume of these is taking time. Staff are working hard to overcome this and are working to provide as much information to passengers as possible in this dynamic situation," he said.

"ORC apologises for the inconvenience and wishes the bus drivers a speedy recovery."

He advised people to continue to check the ORC website (www.orc.govt.nz/bus-alerts) and the Transit app for updates on individual trip cancellations.