Driver legs it after power pole crash blocks driveway

A driver fled the scene after slamming into a power pole and blocking a driveway in north Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police responded to a call from a homeowner in Uxbridge St, Normanby, last night about the car blocking them in.

Police responded to the accident at 8pm and found the crashed car, but no driver and no witnesses.

Aurora Energy was called to the scene because when the car was pulled from the power pole it started to sway.

The power pole was still in place this morning.

The crash was among several vehicle-related incidents keeping police busy yesterday,

In North Rd at 6.20pm, a 72-year-old man hit a teenager on a scooter with his car.

The man told police he did not see the scooter when he drove through the intersection.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 442mcg.

The teenager was treated at the scene by Hato Hone St John for minor injuries.

The man was summoned to appear in court at a later date.

Yesterday morning a 32-year-old woman allegedly caused a three car crash in Quarry Rd, Mosgiel.

The woman crashed into a car stopped at a red light, which shunted the vehicle forward into the car in front.

The woman said she did not see the traffic stopped at a red light.

All three vehicles were damaged and one required to be towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

At a checkpoint in Corstophine Rd drivers bucked the recent trend of high rates of drink-driving in the city.

Sgt Lee said the checkpoint had 980 people undergo breath testing.

Of those,only two men were nabbed for being tipsy behind the wheel.

A 54-year-old man recorded a breath alcohol level of 354mcg and a 43-year-old man recorded 291mcg.

Both men were issued with an infringement notice.

