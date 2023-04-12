Driver over limit hours after last drink

A driver stopped for speeding at the weekend is facing drink-driving charges despite having finished his last wine nine hours earlier.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers stopped a 37-year-old man for speeding on Dunedin's Northern Motorway about midday on Saturday.

The driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 805mcg, more than three times the legal limit, Sgt Lee said.

The man told police he had been drinking wine until about 3am, nine hours before he was stopped.

His licence was suspended and he would appear in court in relation to drink-driving charges, Sgt Lee said.

