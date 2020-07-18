Driver rescued from steep bank seriously hurt

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Firefighters from the Mosgiel and Willowbank stations helped rescue the man by lifting him up a steep bank in a Stokes rescue basket.
The man, believed to be in his 30s, was then transferred to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.
Emergency services earlier said the SUV had left the road near a bridge, in icy conditions.
Firefighters lifted the man about two metres up a bank near the Black Bridge after being alerted at 11.35am, a spokesman said.
The lifting work took about 10 minutes and was completed by 12.05pm, he said.