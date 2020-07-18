Driver rescued from steep bank seriously hurt

Emergency services at the scene today. The driver of an SUV was taken to Dunedin Hospital. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The driver of an SUV has been seriously injured after a crash on an icy Three Mile Hill Rd in Dunedin today.

Firefighters from the Mosgiel and Willowbank stations helped rescue the man by lifting him up a steep bank in a Stokes rescue basket.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was then transferred to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.

Emergency services earlier said the SUV had left the road near a bridge, in icy conditions.

Firefighters lifted the man about two metres up a bank near the Black Bridge after being alerted at 11.35am, a spokesman said.

The lifting work took about 10 minutes and was completed by 12.05pm, he said.