tcr_6915.jpg The damaged Holden hit a tree at The Oval in Kensington. Photo: Gregor Richardson

One person has been seriously injured after their car collided with a tree in Dunedin early this morning, police say.

Emergency services were called to the incident at The Oval on Princes St at 4.10am.

The driver of the Holden has been taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No other vehicles were involved.

Part of Princes St by The Oval has been closed and was likely to remain so until at least midday, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.