Driver trapped as petrol tanker leaves road near Waikouaiti

A petrol tanker has left the road on State Highway 1 near Waikouaiti, and firefighters are trying to extricate the driver who is trapped in the cab.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the north side of Waikouaiti about 7.10pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said fire appliances from Waikouaiti and Palmerston were in attendance, and the vehicle was still upright.

"However, one person is still in the truck and they're being extricated at the moment.

"It doesn't look life threatening, by all accounts.

"The truck is not on fire."

A police spokeswoman said police are also in attendance.

She said the truck was off the road and police were providing traffic management.

While the road was clear, drivers may experience delays in the area.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.