Drivers both claim light was green before crash

CCTV footage will decide who had the right of way after the drivers of two vehicles that collided at a Dunedin intersection both claimed they had a green light, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the collision between two cars happened at the intersection of St Andrews St and Castle St about 10pm on Saturday.

Both drivers, who were coming at the intersection from different directions, told police they had a green light.

CCTV footage from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency will be requested to help establish the circumstances of the crash, Snr Sgt Bond said.

