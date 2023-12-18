Drivers trying to avoid checkpoints: police

It was another busy weekend for police called to drink-drive incidents and at checkpoints. Photo: ODT (file)

Dunedin police are disappointed people are still choosing to drink and drive - especially so close to Christmas.

It was another busy weekend for officers dealing with drink-drive incidents, including people caught trying to avoid checkpoints, police say.

A man on an early-morning drive crashed into another car after dozing off while allegedly drunk.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Main South Rd in Green Island at 1.20am on Saturday.

The driver fell asleep at the wheel, then hit a parked car in the street, he said.

When police arrived, the man was tested and recorded a breath alcohol level of 720mcg. His licence was suspended for 28 days.

He was summonsed to appear in the district court and further charges were likely, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Later at 4.55am, a 19-year-old man was stopped by police in Milburn St in Corstorphine.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1007mcg.

The limit for people aged under 20 is zero, and for adults 20 and over 250mcg.

The man's licence was suspended and he will appear in court on a drink-driving charge at a later date.

At 11.40am on Sunday, a man was stopped in Andersons Bay Rd for not wearing his seat belt.

Officers tested him and he recorded a breath alcohol level of 852mcg.

There were multiple checkpoints throughout the city during the Christmas season, Snr Sgt Bond said, however, some motorists attempted to avoid them at the weekend.

On Saturday in King Edward St, police said a 32-year-old man tried avoid going through a checkpoint by turning off his headlights and stopping short of it at 11pm.

He was tested and recorded a breath alcohol level of 838mcg.

In Kaikorai Valley Rd, a 37-year-old man also attempted to avoid one at 9pm. When tested, he recorded a breath alcohol level of 509mcg.

Less than an hour later, another man tried to evade officers. He was stopped, tested and recorded a breath alcohol level of 891mcg.

All three had their licences suspended for 28 days and have been summoned to appear in court.

Snr Sgt Bond said it was disappointing people were still drinking and driving, especially so close to Christmas.

‘‘We'll continue to be out and about - particularly this coming weekend.’’

