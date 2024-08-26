Drugs found on red-light runner: police

A Dunedin driver who ran a red light and drifted across the road with her hazard lights on was found with cannabis, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded at 7.30pm on Friday to reports of an impaired driver in Portsmouth Dr.

Members of the public reported a vehicle being driven with its hazard lights on, drifting on the road and running through a red light, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The driver failed an impairment test but no alcohol was in her system, so blood samples were taken.

Police also found 6g of cannabis in her bag and were awaiting the results of blood samples, Snr Sgt Bond said.

