Drunk 18-year-olds walk into path of car

Dunedin police are urging pedestrians to follow basic road safety rules, after a pair of teenagers walked into the path of a car after a drinking session.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to reports of a car crash in Princess St, at the intersection with the Octagon, about 11.05pm yesterday.
A 45-year-old man stopped at the red light then turned the corner and hit an 18-year-old woman, who was with an 18-year-old man.
The pair were intoxicated and stepped out into the road without looking, Snr Sgt Bond said.
The pair were checked out by a Hato Hone St John ambulance but were uninjured.
The incident served as a reminder of basic traffic safety, including to stop look and listen before stepping out.
People should also wait until the green signal to cross the road, Snr Sgt Bond said.