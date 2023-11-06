Drunk driver found asleep and slumped over wheel

After a car came to abrupt stop in Mosgiel police were surprised to find the driver had fallen asleep and was slumped over the steering wheel.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were following a vehicle in Gladstone Rd South at 2am on Sunday when the car suddenly came to a stop in the middle of the lane.

When police approached they found the engine still running and the 36-year-old man who was driving slumped over his steering wheel fast asleep.

Police turned the ignition off and the driver underwent breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 788mcg, and had his licence suspended.

He will appear in court at a later date.

At 4am on Saturday police watched as a vehicle drove 35kms in the 50kms zone in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

The vehicle was also weaving around the lane and braking heavily.

Police stopped the car and spoke to the 23-year-old man who was on his way to Aramoana.

The driver told officers he had ‘‘three beers and was just dropping a mate home.’’

He then underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1046mcg, over four times the legal limit of 250mcg.

He was charged with driving under the influence and his licence was suspended for 28 days.

He will appear in court at a later date.

Also at 4am on Saturday in Bradshaw St, police saw a vehicle parked on the footpath next to an intersection with the driver still inside.

Police spoke to the 22-year-old man in the driver's seat who still had his keys in the ignition, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He initially underwent drink driving procedures which showed he was over the limit.

However, he then refused to comply with officer's request to complete the rest of the tests and was arrested.

He was charged with careless driving, refusing an officer's request for blood and refusing to provide his name and address.

He will appear in court at a later date.

