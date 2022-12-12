Monday, 12 December 2022

Drunk golfer goes off course

    By Oscar Francis
    A golfer so drunk he mistook a stranger’s home for his mother’s house has sparked a warning from police about the dangers of excessive drinking.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to a Forbury Rd address about 10.10pm on Saturday after a 27-year-old man spent the day playing golf at St Clair and drinking after a tournament.

    The man walked home to what he thought was his mother’s address, but instead arrived at that of a stranger’s, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The occupant challenged him and was punched by the 27-year-old man, who thought there was a stranger in his mother’s house.

    The 27-year-old then went to another address and started banging on the door.

    Police attended and arrested the man in a "confused and intoxicated state", Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The man would likely be referred to a Te Pae Oranga iwi community panel.

    Snr Sgt Bond had a simple safety message for the Dunedin community: "Don’t drink to excess, to the point that you don’t know what your own mother’s house looks like."

