'Speeding' car mounts footpath in Princes St

Photo: Gregor Richardson

A 'speeding' car travelled along the footpath at speed in central Dunedin before crashing into a tree just south of the Exchange this afternoon, a witness says.

The driver was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the single vehicle crash in Princes St at 1.37pm.

The vehicle also collided with vehicles as it smashed into a tree and bench on the side of the road.

Photo: Mark McGuire

Witness Mark McGuire said the car travelled on the footpath from Jetty Street along Princes St at speed and crashed against a tree outside Dead Souls Bookshop.

"Fortunately, there was nobody on the footpath at the time," he said.

The road was partially blocked but has since been reopened.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was assessed at the scene and was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

