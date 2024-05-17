Hunt for man who exposed himself to Dunedin schoolgirl

Police are searching for a middle-aged man who flashed a child on her way to school in North Dunedin.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Opoho at 8.30am yesterday after a report of a man in the area exposing himself to an 11-year-old girl.

When the child got to school they told a teacher about the incident who then called police.

Police searched the area using the dog squad but were unable to find the suspect.

Sgt Lee said inquiries were ongoing to identify the man.

