Dunedin Airport closed after report of suspicious package

Dunedin Airport is closed after a report of suspicious package, police have confirmed.
In a statement at 9.55pm police confirmed the airport was closed following a report of a suspicious package on the airfield.
"Police are at the scene and specialist teams have been deployed to determine the nature of the package."
A police spokeswoman earlier said diversions had been set up in the vicinity of the airport after a report of a suspicious package was made at 8.10pm.
The defence force had been made aware.
Details remained scarce, but it was reportedly found in an an out building at Dunedin Airport.
A source contacted the Otago Daily Times saying a "suspicious bag" had been seen in a navigation out building.
The source said the bomb squad had been called in.
NZTA said in an alert SH86 was closed at the intersection of Centre Rd.