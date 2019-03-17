Dunedin Airport closed after report of suspicious package

Dunedin Airport is closed after a report of suspicious package, police have confirmed.

In a statement at 9.55pm police confirmed the airport was closed following a report of a suspicious package on the airfield.

"Police are at the scene and specialist teams have been deployed to determine the nature of the package."

A police spokeswoman earlier said diversions had been set up in the vicinity of the airport after a report of a suspicious package was made at 8.10pm.

The defence force had been made aware.

Details remained scarce, but it was reportedly found in an an out building at Dunedin Airport.

A source contacted the Otago Daily Times saying a "suspicious bag" had been seen in a navigation out building.

The source said the bomb squad had been called in.

NZTA said in an alert SH86 was closed at the intersection of Centre Rd.