Sunday, 17 March 2019

Updated 10.00 pm

Dunedin Airport closed after report of suspicious package

    Dunedin Airport is closed after a report of suspicious package, police have confirmed. 

    In a statement at 9.55pm police confirmed the airport was closed following a report of a suspicious package on the airfield.

    "Police are at the scene and specialist teams have been deployed to determine the nature of the package."

    A police spokeswoman earlier said diversions had been set up in the vicinity of the airport after a report of a suspicious package was made at 8.10pm.

    The defence force had been made aware.

    Details remained scarce, but it was reportedly found in an an out building at Dunedin Airport.

    A source contacted the Otago Daily Times saying a "suspicious bag" had been seen in a navigation out building.

    The source said the bomb squad had been called in.

    NZTA said in an alert SH86 was closed at the intersection of Centre Rd.

