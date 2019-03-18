Dunedin Airport reopens after hoax

Dunedin Airport has reopened after a "hoax object" forced it to be closed last night.

Just before 10pm yesterday police confirmed the airport was closed following a report of a suspicious package on the airfield.

In a statement this morning police said the airport had reopened after the item turned out to be a "hoax object".

"The NZDF Explosive Ordnance team neutralised the hoax object, and the scene where it was found has been secured."

Inquiries were ongoing to establish who left the object.

Two flights were turned back and diversions were set up near the airport after a report of a suspicious package was made at 8.10pm.

Air New Zealand flight NZ 691 from Wellington circled over Oamaru before heading back to the capital, where it landed at 8.30pm.

Flight NZ 665 from Auckland got as far as Christchurch before turning around, landing at 9.50pm.

Air New Zealand spokesperson Hannah Searle said a total of 301 customers across the two flights would be placed on other services today.

Last night a police spokeswoman said diversions were set up in the vicinity of the airport after a report of a suspicious package was made at 8.10pm.

Details remained scarce, but it was reportedly found in an an out building.

A source contacted the Otago Daily Times saying a "suspicious bag" had been seen in a navigation out building.

