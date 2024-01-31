Dunedin backyard intruders caught on camera

A Dunedin woman has been arrested after being spotted on CCTV allegedly trespassing in a Dunedin backyard.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 39-year-old was seen on CCTV in the backyard of a Kenmure St address with two other people at 4.30am this morning.

The three had left by the time police arrived.

However, the woman was recognised when police reviewed the footage.

The woman was located and arrested for unlawfully entering an enclosed yard.

She would appear in court next week.

Inquiries were ongoing to locate the other two people.