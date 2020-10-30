Friday, 30 October 2020

3.30 pm

Dunedin beer fest kicks off

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Hundreds are lining up to get into the stadium for this year's Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Hundreds are lining up to get into the stadium for this year's Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    People are already queuing outside Forsyth Barr Stadium for Dunedin's annual Craft Beer and Food Festival.

    A line about 120 metres long has formed at the stadium as the festival kicks off tonight.

    More than 12,000 people are expected to attend over the two days.

    There will be about 70 vendors offering craft beer, gin, wine, martinis and food.

    To encourage North Island vendors to come, they dropped some vendor fees and tried to reduce their costs, event manager Jason Schroeder said last weekend.

    Two new bar areas have been set up as part of the festival, and there are more collaborations with New Zealand businesses through Tasting Room Sessions which have been curated by Dine Dunedin.

    The festivals runs tonight and tomorrow.

    On both days there will be live performances by Judah, Bexy, Robert Scott, Don McGlashan, Ladi6 and Zed.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter