Dunedin beer fest kicks off

Hundreds are lining up to get into the stadium for this year's Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

People are already queuing outside Forsyth Barr Stadium for Dunedin's annual Craft Beer and Food Festival.

A line about 120 metres long has formed at the stadium as the festival kicks off tonight.

More than 12,000 people are expected to attend over the two days.

There will be about 70 vendors offering craft beer, gin, wine, martinis and food.

To encourage North Island vendors to come, they dropped some vendor fees and tried to reduce their costs, event manager Jason Schroeder said last weekend.

Two new bar areas have been set up as part of the festival, and there are more collaborations with New Zealand businesses through Tasting Room Sessions which have been curated by Dine Dunedin.

The festivals runs tonight and tomorrow.

On both days there will be live performances by Judah, Bexy, Robert Scott, Don McGlashan, Ladi6 and Zed.