Dunedin busker 'threatened and attacked'

Police have arrested a man for allegedly attacking a busker after threatening him in central in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said about 6.25pm on Wednesday, a busker who was performing in Albion Lane reported to police that a 36-year-old had been threatening him.

The man had threatened the busker, followed him, and eventually kicked him twice in the shoulder, the busker reported.

Snr Sgt Bond was unsure how or why the incident occurred.

As a result of the report, police were able to locate the 36-year-old, who was charged with common assault and threatening behaviour.

The man was due to appear in court today.