Dunedin car search finds machetes and ammo

A Dunedin man out on bail landed back into police custody after allegedly going on a late-night drive with machetes, ammunition and drugs in his car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped a vehicle of interest driving in Cumberland St at 11.30pm last night.

Inside the vehicle was a 39-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man who was breaching his bail conditions.

Officers who found a flick-knife on the man and 15 grams of cannabis inside his bag.

When the vehicle was searched, police located two machetes behind the driver's seat and two lots of 30-30 ammunition.

The man admitted all the weapons and ammunition were his, and he did not hold a firearms licence, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

He was due to appear in Dunedin District Court this morning.

