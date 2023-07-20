Dunedin drink-drivers snared by police

Drunk and dodgy Dunedin drivers kept police busy overnight.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said Dunedin police stopped a 33-year-old man at 7.45pm on SH1 at Goodwood.

He recorded a breath-alcohol level of 1050mcg and police suspended his license.

The man was charged and was summoned to appear in court.

Later in the night on SH1 in Mosgiel, police started receiving complaints from the public about a vehicle weaving in its lane and crossing the centre line, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police located the vehicle and stopped it.

The 51-year-old man driving the vehicle recorded a breath-alcohol level of 985mcg and was charged with drink driving and breaching bail conditions.

He was due to appear at the Dunedin District Court this morning.

Earlier at a checkpoint on Brockville Rd, Dunedin police found a series of drivers who were allegedly drunk behind the wheel.

At 5pm a 67-year-old woman recorded a breath-alcohol level of 525mcg.

She was charged with drink driving and was summoned to appear in court.

About the same time in the night, another driver, a 27-year-old man recorded a breath-alcohol level of 541mcg.

His license was suspended and he was charged and summoned to appear in court.

At the same checkpoint, a 44-year-old woman recorded a breath-alcohol level of 352mcg and was issued with an infringement notice.

Police were also busy at another checkpoint in Quarry Rd in Mosgiel.

At 8.30pm, a 30-year-old man recorded a breath-alcohol level of 600mcg and had his license suspended for 28 days.

He was charged and summoned to appear in court for drink driving.

About the same time, a 33-year-old man went through the checkpoint and police found he did not have a drivers license and was previously forbidden from driving.

Police impounded his car.

