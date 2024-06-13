Dunedin driver gets behind wheel after five jugs

A drink-driver driver pulled over on his way home from the pub told Dunedin police he had drunk five jugs of beer.

Police stopped the man after he left the carpark of the Concord Tavern in his car around 9pm last night.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin police, said the man confessed to drinking five jugs before getting behind the wheel.

When breath tested the man blew 737mcgs, almost three times over the legal limit.

The man's licence has been suspended for 28 days and he has been summonsed to appear in court.