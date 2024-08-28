Dunedin driver lands in tree after brakes fail

A Dunedin woman's car got stuck in a tree when the brakes failed while she was driving down a steep hill, police say.

Police were called to Wanaka St, Ravensbourne at 10am yesterday to find the woman's car in trees at the end of the road.

The woman had been driving downhill towards a corner when the brakes failed, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

After she lost control, the vehicle crossed the centre line and careened drove a bank.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.

