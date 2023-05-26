Dunedin hospital site worker assaulted

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after assaulting and threatening construction workers at the new hospital construction site, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Castle St about 5pm where the man was trying to climb the fence into the construction site yesterday.

‘‘He was asked to leave multiple times by work staff there, and he ended up assaulting one of the staff members by punching him in the face.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said the man was arrested for assault and breaching bail conditions and is to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.