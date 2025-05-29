Dunedin man tasered after pulling knife on police

File photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin man carrying six knives allegedly threatened a St Kilda woman early this morning before pulling a blade on police.

The woman was woken at 5am by loud bangs outside her home and saw a man she knew hitting her vehicle with an object.

When she yelled out to him the 20-year-old man waved a knife around "in a threatening manner", Acting Sergeant Matt Nichols, of Dunedin, said.

Police flooded the area and found the man strolling down Portobello Rd.

When he saw police, he whipped the knife out again and threatened the officers, Sgt Nichols said.

He was then tasered and arrested.

The man had six knives on him, Sgt Nichols said.

He was charged with possessing offensive weapons and would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz