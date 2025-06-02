Trips increase but revenue drops

Anita Dawe. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

More than 4 million public transport trips have been recorded in Dunedin and Queenstown in the first three quarters of this financial year, but revenue is down due to the removal of NZ Transport Agency subsidies.

Otago Regional Council regional and planning transport general manager Anita Dawe said Dunedin passenger numbers increased by 4%, to 2,611,577 trips, and Queenstown by 3%, to 1,489,729, between July, 2024 and March.

However, fare revenue in Dunedin for the period decreased 8%, to $3.11m, and in Queenstown the decrease was 6%, to $2.42m.

Using Dunedin as an example, Mrs Dawe said in the six months to December 2023, there were 1.67m passengers and the NZ Transport Agency subsidy for that period was $602,810.

For the six months to December, 2024, there were 1.73m Dunedin passengers, and an NZTA subsidy of $159,069.

The subsidy reductions were across public transport services around the country, she said.

There was a 6% decline in patronage on the Queenstown ferry operation, to 55,829 passengers, and a 3% decline in revenue, to $618,84, for the three-quarter period.

Mrs Dawe said the impact on the ferry revenue after its return to full fares was more keenly felt in dollar terms than on the bus services.

On Total Mobility patronage, there was a 17% increase in patronage for the three-quarter period, rising to a total 105,996 trips.

The trip costs are shared between the passenger, ratepayer and taxpayer.

— APL