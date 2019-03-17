Dunedin mosque to reopen today

Photo: Google Maps

Dunedin's Al Huda Mosque is reopening today and members of the public are asked to gather outside on Clyde St to support the city's Muslims as they return to their place of worship.



The mosque has been closed since Friday's terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch in which 50 people died and dozens more were injured. Three people have been arrested including a Dunedin-based man who is charged with murder.

The mosque will reopen at 12.30pm for cleaning and then a private meeting from 2pm.

Police will be at the meeting to update the community on the ongoing situation and provide them with assurances about their safety.

Senior Mosque member Haizal Hussaini said the mosque would reopen today for a private meeting and a short prayer, and members of the public were welcome to gather outside in a show of support.

"It's about time we got our mosque back, don't you think."

Mr Hussaini and other senior members of the mosque had a meeting with police, Mayor Dave Cull and other officials yesterday and were given assurances about the community's safety.

The mosque may have been the original target of the Dunedin-based man accused of carrying out the attacks.

"We told them, 'Why don't you we open the mosque tomorrow and you can come and tell our people that.'"

He said there was still a lot of anxiety and fear, but the support shown by the rest of the community had shown that city's Muslims they were welcome.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support, I have so many emails I can not reply to them all."

It would take some time before the Muslim community could return to "normal", but Mr Hussaini said he hoped that by opening the mosque it would give the community hope, even those still too scared to attend.

