Hundreds offer support as mosque opens again

Dunedin's Muslims have returned to pray at their mosque for the first time since the Christchurch terror attacks, joined by hundreds of people who stood outside and sang in support.

Fifty people were were killed and dozens more injured after a gunman began shooting in two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayers.

Today, between 200 and 300 people gathered outside Dunedin's Al Huda mosque in Clyde St for nearly three hours.

dn_mosque_reopens1.jpg Members of the public were invited to sit in at the mosque while Muslms prayed for the first time since the Christchurch terror attacks.Photo: Tim Miller

In an emotional address outside the mosque, senior member Haizal Hussaini said the community was still grieving but it was also time to return to some sort of normalcy.

"This is very emotional at this stage for us, which is why we have been keeping quiet while we grieve, but normalcy needs to go on, children need to go to school tomorrow, and we need to pray in our mosque.''

At 1.50pm, prayers took place and members of the public were invited to sit in. After prayers, children from the mosque handed out food and water to people outside.

A private meeting was held with members of the police, government officials, Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull after the prayers, and safety assurances were given.

The Al Huda mosque may have been the original target of Australian Brendon Tarrant, who is accused of carrying out the attacks.

The 28-year old has been living in Dunedin and appeared in a Christchurch court yesterday on a murder charge, without plea.

mosque_reopening_170319_02.jpg A big crowds turned out to support Dunedin's Muslim community this afternoon. Photo: Linda Robertson

Mr Hussaini said there was still a lot of anxiety and fear, but the support from the rest of the community had shown that the city's Muslims were welcome.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support. I have so many emails, I can not reply to them all."

Former chairman of the Otago Muslim Association, Steve Johnston, said it was still difficult to come to terms with the possibility that the Dunedin community may have been targeted.

"Knowing that he (Tarrant) lived here among us and were we a potential target is very difficult, but our dawah, prayers, are with our brothers and sisters in Christchurch.''

About 20 members of the mosque have travelled to Christchurch to provide support, he said.

Outside, Keith King said he had come to the mosque with his son to show support for the Muslim community and let them know they are welcome in Dunedin and New Zealand.

"Picture yourself if you're in part of that community, particularly if you are new to New Zealand, you don't want them to think this is what we are about.

"It's not much we're doing - but if we can help in some way, I think that's important."

tim.miller@odt.co.nz

mosque_reopening_170319_05.jpg The mosque in Clyde St had been closed after Friday's terror attacks in Christchurch. Photo: Linda Robertson



