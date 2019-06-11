Dunedin nightclub in trouble over drunk patron

Andre Shi

A Dunedin nightclub is being forced to shut its doors for 48 hours this weekend after police found an intoxicated club-goer inside earlier this year.

Catacombs nightclub in the Octagon will be closed from 5pm on Saturday to 5pm on Monday after police found an intoxicated patron on site during a compliance check in February.

Owner Xiang Shi (also known as Andre) has also has had his managers certificate suspended for 28 days from June 1 until June 28.

In his application to the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority Sergeant Ian Paulin of Dunedin Police said the duty manager at the time of the compliance check agreed with the police assessment and accepted the patron had been allowed to become intoxicated.

Mr Shi did not dispute the applications and agreed to a suspension of the on-licence and manager's certificate.

It was asked the suspension of the on-licence be deferred until January 2020 but in his decision Judge Kevin Kelly said there were no compelling reasons to defer the suspension until next year.