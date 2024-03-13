Dunedin online buyer threatened with axe

A trip to Pine Hill to pick up an online purchase took a frightening turn when a woman threatened to kill the buyer with an axe.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Lowe St address at 3.30pm after reports of a woman threatening another woman with an axe.

The buyer had gone to the address to pick up an item they had purchased off Facebook Marketplace when a 29-year-old woman came out of a property across the road holding an axe.

The woman started to threaten to kill the woman and other people on the street, Sgt Lee said.

When police arrived, she was arrested and charged with threats to kill, assault with a weapon and possession of an offensive weapon.

She was bailed and will appear in court at a later date.

