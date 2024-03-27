Dunedin police collar prolific shoplifter

The long arm of the law has finally caught up with one alleged prolific Dunedin shoplifter.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police came across a man with a warrant out for his arrest at the BP in Cumberland St at 11.30pm last night.

The 37-year-old man was wanted on six historic shoplifting charges, with the latest occurrence happening in February.

He was arrested and will appear in court today.

Four of the charges were for thefts under $500, and one was a theft of over $1000.

