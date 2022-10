Police are searching for a man who threatened to track down a Dunedin parking warden over a parking ticket.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called after an unknown man went into the Dunedin City Council building about 11am yesterday.

The man threatened to track down the parking warden who issued the ticket, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Investigations were ongoing.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz