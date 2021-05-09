Dunedin police officer hospitalised

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Dunedin police officer was taken to hospital after suffering injuries to the face while on duty this evening.
A police spokeswoman said the officer was attending a family harm incident in the Pine Hill area this evening.
While in attendance the officer received facial injuries and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.
One person was taken into custody, she said.
No further information was available.