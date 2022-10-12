Dunedin protester glued hand to Wellington motorway

Police attempt to unstick James Cockle's hand from the motorway after he glued himself to it as part of a protest. Photo: RNZ

Two Dunedin men are appearing in court after blockading a Wellington motorway to call for the return of passenger rail services.

Supporter Rosemary Penwarden, of Dunedin, said she was not at the Restore Passenger Rail protest in Wellington but could confirm that two of the six activists arrested by police this morning were Andrew Sutherland and James Cockle, both of Dunedin.

The two were scheduled to appear in court at 2pm today, Ms Penwarden said.

The protesters who blocked traffic did so with humility and love, and while they were sorry for the disruption they did not know any other way to get their point across.

The Government was not taking the climate crisis seriously and had watered down its environmental policies, which would not preserve a livable future, she said.

Ultimately the protesters wanted to wake New Zealand up to the need to make transformational changes to protect future generations, Ms Penwarden said.

Photos of police removing protesters earlier this morning showed officers trying to remove Mr Cockle’s hand from the surface of the motorway, where it had been glued.

A statement released by police said officers were called to reports of people blocking the road in peak traffic in Wellington’s Terrace Tunnel about 7.35am.

Wellington Area Commander Inspector Dean Silvester said ‘‘while protest activity in itself is lawful, the actions of those on the motorway this morning were not".

Police would not hesitate to take action in cases where safety was threatened, Insp Silvester said.

Six people were charged with wilful trespass and criminal nuisance and had been held in custody to appear in the Wellington District Court, the statement said.

