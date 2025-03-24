Dunedin roads plagued by crashes over weekend

A vehicle's bonnet coming loose, smashing its windscreen while being driven on Dunedin's Northern Motorway, was among a series of traffic incidents in the city at the weekend.

The incident happened about 4.50pm yesterday, and the driver was then able to stop the vehicle in the middle of the lane, police said.

Police helped to move the vehicle well off the road while the vehicle's occupants waited for a tow truck to arrive, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

There were several collisions yesterday.

The first was about 12.25am at the intersection of Cumberland St and Jetty St.

An Uber driver was waiting at a red light and the vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle that did not stop in time.

The driver of this vehicle left the scene once she knew police had been called, Sgt Lee said.

A 23-year-old woman admitted to being the driver and she had a breath-alcohol reading of 581 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

She was summoned to appear in court at a later date.

About 3.30pm yesterday, police received calls about a vehicle on its roof blocking a footpath.

A car had crashed at the intersection of Orbell St and Fortune St, Dalmore.

The driver had left, but returned while police were at the scene, Sgt Lee said.

"They advised the vehicle's brakes failed, the vehicle went up the grass bank and rolled onto its roof," he said.

There were no injuries.

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Rd and Bank St, North East Valley, about 8pm yesterday.

A vehicle driven by an 80-year-old man did not stop in time at a red light and hit the vehicle in front.

Hato Hone St John took one person to Dunedin Hospital for assessment.

There were also crashes on Saturday.

About 1pm, police were told of a vehicle doing burnouts on a patch of gravel on a roadside in North Taieri.

The motorist left before police arrived, but the same vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the Green Island on-ramp to the Southern Motorway about 3.20pm, Sgt Lee said.

No injuries were reported.

A 19-year-old man is to appear in court on charges of careless driving and operating a vehicle with a sustained loss of traction.

About 4.55pm, a vehicle hit the centre wire barrier on the Southern Motorway, taking out about 200m of support posts.

Witnesses saw no attempt from the driver to brake, Sgt Lee said.

No injuries were reported.

A 49-year-old male driver refused to have an impairment test.

Police were called about 8pm to a Mosgiel property, because the same man was behaving aggressively, Sgt Lee said.

He was charged with two counts each of resisting police, assaulting police and speaking threateningly, as well as possession of cannabis, indecent assault and refusing to undergo a compulsory impairment test.

He was remanded in custody until he is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Police responded to two crashes just after 5.30pm on Saturday.

A motorcyclist crashed in Ensor St, Burnside, about 5.35pm, when she lost control while trying to change gears.

She was not wearing a helmet and St John treated her for cuts on her legs, arms, hands and head.

The rider was issued an infringement notice.

A two-car crash happened at the intersection of Musselburgh Rise and Royal Cres a few minutes later.

An 88-year-old man was assessed by ambulance staff, and he was given an infringement notice for failing to give way.

Police also dealt with several drink-driving incidents.

They noticed a vehicle travelling with no lights on in Cumberland St about 4.45am yesterday.

It was being driven by a 19-year-old man on a learner's licence.

He had a breath-alcohol reading of 395mcg, Sgt Lee said.

"Ironically, his girlfriend was sitting in the passenger seat, she was sober and held a restricted licence."

A high breath-alcohol level was recorded for a motorist stopped in Andersons Bay Rd about 3.35am on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man had a reading of 929mcg, which is approaching four times the legal limit.

His driver's licence was suspended and he is to appear in court.

Another high reading was recorded in Quarry Rd, Mosgiel, about 10.25pm on Saturday.

Police had been passed by a vehicle travelling at 117kmh in a 100kmh zone on the Southern Motorway.

The 41-year-old driver, when stopped, admitted to having consumed alcohol and he had a breath-alcohol level of 949mcg.

His licence was suspended and he was summoned to appear in court.