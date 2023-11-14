Lockdown lifted but police presence remains

Frightened parents gathered at the edge of an armed police cordon this morning as Bayfield High School was locked down after an online threat.

The two-hour lockdown was lifted around 10.30am after "nothing of concern" was located.

A police spokesperson said some officers would remain in the area this morning "to provide reassurance to the school and local community".

The school was locked down after receiving received a threat via email at 8.45am.

Armed officers were in place at every entrance to the school and warnings were being played over loudspeakers.

Linn Hoffmann, the mother of a year nine girl at the school, was on her way to work and saw the police heading the school.

She said it did not feel right going to work or going home, so instead she went to the cordon and waited alongside police, who she said were being "calm and professional".

"It's scary not knowing what is going on".

Another mother, of a year 10 pupil, was waiting tearfully in her car.

She said she had heard from her son through Facebook messenger.

"It would be nice if the school had notified parents."

Armed police at the entrance to Bayfield School. Photo: Craig Baxter

The school posted on Facebook to tell parents and caregivers the school is in lockdown.

"We ask parents and caregivers to please not come to the school site. All students are currently safe and we will update you with information as soon as possible."

A group of year 11 pupils said they were due to take an NCEA Science exam this morning but had been turned away.

Armed police could be seen around the sportsground changing rooms at Bayfield Park beside the school in Andersons Bay.

Shore St has now been blocked off by police. Photo: Craig Baxter

People were being turned away from the car park and Shore St was blocked off by police.