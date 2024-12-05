Dunedin schools emailed 'bomb threat '

Two Dunedin schools have become the latest recipients in a series of bomb threats sent to secondary schools nationally.

Police say they are investigating after a threatening email was sent to Bayfield High School and another school in the city this morning.

‘‘These sorts of threats are taken seriously and inquiries will be made into their source,’’ a spokeswoman said.

Police did not believe there was a safety risk at this point.

‘‘We are working with the schools to provide reassurance and address any issues they wanted to raise.’’

Bayfield High School buildings were evacuated, with students and staff waiting for about an hour on a field.

Principal Mark Jones said the school, together with a number of others around the country, received the threat about 8.40am.

He said the email stated that there were a number of ‘‘bombs’’ located at the schools.

‘‘In consultation with New Zealand Police and with an abundance of caution it was decided to evacuate the school buildings," Mr Jones said.

‘‘After an extensive search of all buildings by the police, the all-clear was given and we were able to re-enter the site at 10am - staff and students have been briefed about the cause of the evacuation.’’

The safety of staff and student would always be the school’s highest priority, he said.

Bayfield High School received a threat in September that caused an evacuation, and another one in November last year.

