Dunedin search for teen cruise ship passenger

A search is under way throughout Dunedin for a missing teenage cruise ship passenger.

Police say a 15-year-old girl named Cameron became separated from her parent this morning while visiting the city after getting off the Norwegian Spirit.

Cameron’s mobile phone does not have a New Zealand sim card so her parent is unable to reach her.

The girl has short, brown hair and is about 165cm (5ft 5in) tall.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black crop top and a dark red hoodie tied at the waist.

The ship is due to depart from Port Chalmers at 4pm today.

Police are appealing to the public for any sightings of Cameron.

Please call 111 and quote event number P057252058.

