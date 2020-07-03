Friday, 3 July 2020

Dunedin thief caught hook, line and sinker

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A Dunedin thief was caught hook, line and sinker by police.

    A 20-year-old man was arrested after a group of flatmates saw him on their security camera taking four fishing rods from their Frederick St home at 1am on Thursday.

    They got the man’s car registration and he was later located by police at his address with the fishing rods.

    It was one of several burglaries in Dunedin over the past few days.

    A 58 inch TV was taken from a Kipling St house yesterday, and an Xbox and a laptop were taken from a student flat on Agnew St between 7pm and 10pm yesterday.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter