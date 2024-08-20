Dunedin water report described as a call to action

Dunedin will need to be more efficient in its use of water and probably tap into groundwater as a source in the years ahead, city councillors have been told.

It is also possible desalination could emerge as an option, and possibly recycling of water.

The city's water supply was described as vulnerable by a Dunedin City Council programme with a planning horizon of 50 years.

Its sewerage system also required significant upgrades and wastewater networks did not perform well in wet weather, a staff report said.

The report was considered by the council’s infrastructure services committee yesterday.

Committee chairman Jim O’Malley said summer water restrictions seemed to be needed more frequently.

He described the report as a call to action.

Cr Andrew Whiley said he expected residential water meters would need to be brought in during the next nine years.

"I believe water meters will be part of our future", he said.

Cr Carmen Houlahan said the report showed the council had been justified in investing more money in infrastructure.

However, Cr Lee Vandervis did not see too much to worry about.

Commenting on increasing regulatory requirements from central government and its agencies, Cr Vandervis said the appropriate response was to "drag the chain".

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said the water system had to be made more resilient and this cost money.

Cr Christine Garey said the need for some behaviour change should be factored in.

Council planning manager Jared Oliver said the initial focus would be on using water more efficiently.

The council would also need to explore alternative water sources and finding a suitable groundwater source seemed more likely than desalination, he said.

"For now, we hope that we’ll find some groundwater."

The report said stormwater infrastructure in South Dunedin was the most critical for the city, but there were also areas of high risk in Mosgiel, Kaikorai Valley, North East Valley, Sawyers Bay and Abbotsford.