Division one spot up for grabs in schools competition

St Kevin’s No 8 Siu Fisipuna on the charge during College in Oamaru last month. A preseason game against Taieri. PHOTO: DAVE BOYLE/SPORTS IMAGES

St Kevin’s College will meet Mount Aspiring College for a shot at being elevated to division one in the Southern Schools Rugby Championship.

The Oamaru and Wānaka schools had strong wins to wrap up as the top seeds in the championship's maroon and blue pools today.

They will now face each other in a playoff game in Ranfurly on Saturday, in the only game for the schools competition next weekend.

St Kevin’s finished as the top seed of the blue pool with a 26-14 win against Central Southland College in chilly conditions in Oamaru today.

Coach Justin Fowler was rapt with his team.

"Very, very happy with that," Fowler said.

"Certainly was a goal of ours to have a crack at that top six at some stage.

"Very proud of the boys. We’ve sort of won tough in the last couple of weeks, which has been good"

Playing at home in wet and slippery conditions, St Kevin’s controlled the second half to secure the win.

"When we managed to play some good territory we looked good with the ball in hand, especially in that second half.

"Our set piece was a little bit shaky, but our ruck ball was good and our counter attack was very good.

"We scored probably three long range tries in that second half."

It was a team performance, but first five Lachlan Neal controlled the game nicely, centre Kenton Tokai was big defensively and blindside Liasiate Hausia was good with ball and strong defensively.

In the other blue pool results, Waitaki Boys’ had a monster 59-10 victory against Maruawai/Menzies in Gore, and South Otago ran away 63-0 against John McGlashan College 2nds.

Mount Aspiring had a big 50-10 win against Taieri College in the maroon pool.

Wakatipu beat King’s High School 2nds 50-12 and Otago Boys’ High School 2nds got home 30-15 against Cromwell College.

In division one, John McGlashan 1sts beat Dunstan 32-17 today and King’s High School 1sts had a 47-19 victory against Southland Boys’ 2nds on Thursday.

Southland Boys’ 1sts will play Otago Boys’ on Wednesday.

After next weekend’s playoff game, the competition will be split into division one, two and three for the second round.

Southland Boys' 1sts and 2nds, Otago Boys’ 1sts, King’s 1sts, John McGlashan 1sts and the playoff winner will make up division one.

Dunstan has been relegated from division one and will compete in division two with Waitaki Boys’, Wakatipu, South Otago, Otago Boys’ 2nds and the playoff loser.

South Otago, King’s 2nds, John McGlashan 2nds, Cromwell, Maruawai/Menzies and Taieri will compete in division three.