Mrs Haley (centre) with her triplets at El Nido Maternity Hospital, Dunedin. Mrs Haley is holding the girl (4 pounds 4 ounces, 1.9kg) and the nurses the boys, weighing respectively 3lb 8oz (1.6kg) and 4lb (1.8kg). — Otago Witness, 18.5.1926

Haley: — On April 12, at Nurse Cupples’s, ‘‘El Nido,’’ Duke street, to Mr and Mrs W.H. Haley, 12 Greenock street, Kaikorai — triplets, two sons and a daughter.

Dr Johnson’s remark about patriotism has been overworked and misrepresented. He never intended to range himself in the non-patriotic ranks. He protested against the assumption of a partisan movement which arrogated to itself the title of ‘‘Patriots,’’ and it was with reference to that temporary movement that he declared patriotism to be the last refuge of a scoundrel. He himself was a patriot in the true sense of the word if ever there was one. — by ‘Wayfarer’

Tricky decision

The executive of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals had an interesting, and at times amusing, discussion at its meeting yesterday when the question whether cruelty was introduced in the training of animals came up for discussion. The matter was brought about by the receipt of a lengthy letter from Mr J.A. Forbes, of Oamaru. The writer referred to animal performances at circuses and other public places of amusement, and said it was unquestionable that in the training of dogs, horses, cats, monkeys etc, much cruelty was indulged in.

The Chairman (Sir George Fenwick) said he did not think they had sufficient information before them to warrant interference. He knew that allegations similar to those made by Mr Forbes had been controverted by animal trainers, and that trainers had stressed the necessity of no cruelty being indulged in if the animals were to perform properly. The training had to be done by kindness. There might, however, be some small measure of cruelty before the animals could be taught to perform their tricks.

Mr W.D. Snowball said he thought the allegations were grossly exaggerated. He had seen a good few performing dogs and horses of late, and he had noticed nothing that would suggest that cruelty had been introduced in their training. So far as the dogs were concerned, they seemed most anxious to go on with their turns — they could hardly wait. He thought Mr Forbes was getting a little bit of an extremist. The Chairman did not think they would be justified in taking any action so far as public performances were concerned. Miss Porteous wanted to know if the hypnotising of the monkey at the Exhibition was a legitimate practice. The Chairman said he did not see as much objection to the hypnotising of an animal as to the hypnotising of a human being. — (Laughter.) Mr Snowball remarked that he had had to make a professional visit to the circus recently. He thought if anybody who attended there was hypnotised it was the people. — (Laughter.) Miss

Porteous raised the question of the treatment of the bear at the Exhibition circus. She wanted to know if they took off its muzzle. Mr Snowball: Oh, yes. A member remarked that the bear had to eat.

Mr Sligo said if they did away with the training of animals it would mean the closing of circuses. Children got great enjoyment out of them. He saw no objection to performing dogs and other animals. It was decided to thank Mr Forbes for his letter and to reply that the executive saw no reason to interfere. The Secretary (Mr E.S. Wilson) added that their inspector (Mr Craig) visited all those kind of shows.

— ODT, 14.4.1926.