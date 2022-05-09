Monday, 9 May 2022

Electrical fire in bathroom walls

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Fire crews were called to an electrical fire in the walls of a bathroom south of Dunedin yesterday evening.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received reports of an electrical fire in a bathroom at a house on Taieri Mouth Rd at 8.45pm.

    Four appliances attended, from Brighton, Lookout Point, Dunedin City and Balclutha stations attended.

    When crews arrived they could not see a fire but could smell electrical burning.

    A crew wearing breathing apparatus used a thermal imaging camera to locate the blaze.

    The property was cleared, and the electricity was isolated.

    Crews assisted to ventilate the property and left the scene in the hands of the residents.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter