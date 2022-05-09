Electrical fire in bathroom walls

Fire crews were called to an electrical fire in the walls of a bathroom south of Dunedin yesterday evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they received reports of an electrical fire in a bathroom at a house on Taieri Mouth Rd at 8.45pm.

Four appliances attended, from Brighton, Lookout Point, Dunedin City and Balclutha stations attended.

When crews arrived they could not see a fire but could smell electrical burning.

A crew wearing breathing apparatus used a thermal imaging camera to locate the blaze.

The property was cleared, and the electricity was isolated.

Crews assisted to ventilate the property and left the scene in the hands of the residents.