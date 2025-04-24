Thursday, 24 April 2025

Breaking News 4.36 pm

Emergency services at Scott Technology workplace incident

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services at the scene at Scott Technology. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Emergency services at the scene at Scott Technology. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Emergency services are responding to a workplace incident at Scott Technology in Dunedin.

    Police confirmed they had been notified of a workplace incident at the Kaikorai Valley Road business around 3.40pm.

    An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said emergency services crews appeared to be having a debrief about 4.15pm.

    No employees could be seen outside the building, he said.

    Scott Technology specialises in the design and manufacture of advanced automation.

    More to come ...

     

    Advertisement