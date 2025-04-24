Emergency services at Scott Technology workplace incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services are responding to a workplace incident at Scott Technology in Dunedin.
Police confirmed they had been notified of a workplace incident at the Kaikorai Valley Road business around 3.40pm.
An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said emergency services crews appeared to be having a debrief about 4.15pm.
No employees could be seen outside the building, he said.
Scott Technology specialises in the design and manufacture of advanced automation.
More to come ...