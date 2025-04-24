Emergency services at Scott Technology workplace incident

Emergency services at the scene at Scott Technology. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Emergency services are responding to a workplace incident at Scott Technology in Dunedin.

Police confirmed they had been notified of a workplace incident at the Kaikorai Valley Road business around 3.40pm.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said emergency services crews appeared to be having a debrief about 4.15pm.

No employees could be seen outside the building, he said.

Scott Technology specialises in the design and manufacture of advanced automation.

More to come ...