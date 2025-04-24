Person died at scene of Dunedin workplace incident: police

Emergency services at the scene at Scott Technology. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A person has died following a workplace incident in Dunedin today, police said.

Police confirmed in a statement this evening a person died at the scene, in Kenmure.

Emergency services were called to an address on Kaikorai Valley Rd about 3.45pm today, the statement said.

Police were investigating on behalf of the Coroner and said WorkSafe had been advised of the death.

Police did not confirm the specific address, although earlier reports said emergency services had responded to an incident at Scott Technology.

St John said a rapid response unit, ambulance and an operations managers went to the scene.

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said emergency services crews appeared to be having a debrief about 4.15pm.

No employees could be seen outside the building, he said.

Scott Technology specialises in the design and manufacture of advanced automation.

WorkSafe said it had been notified of an incident at a manufacturing business in Kenmure and was making initial inquiries, RNZ reported.