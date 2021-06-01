Encouragement for potential leaders

Social entrepreneur, innovator and futurist Shay Wright is joined by fellow speakers (from left) Liz Alexander and Paula Fakalata, at the National Young Leaders Day in Dunedin yesterday. Photo: Gregor Richardson

They are primary school pupils today, but in 15 to 20 years time, many of them could well be the people we look up to.

About 1000 primary and intermediate pupils from schools across Otago and Southland were in the Dunedin Town Hall yesterday, attending a National Young Leaders Day.

Event organiser Sarah van’t Hof said leaders were often made, not simply born.

Leaders day was dedicated to sparking the leadership potential inside every young person by providing inspiration, connections, pupil empowerment, positivity, motivation and education.

Events include motivational talks from great New Zealand leaders, question times, videos, music and interactive activities.

The speaking team consists of leaders in business, sport, politics, community service, science and the arts.

She said there was a strong sense that the baton was being passed, as an older generation of leaders imparted their wisdom to the emerging generation of young leaders.

The message of the day developed as pupils were challenged not only to reach their own personal goals, but the goals of those they are leading.

"It’s a chance to encourage them on their journey, show them some examples of great New Zealand leaders ... to give them a boost and show them what can be achieved."

Some schools sent their top pupil leaders, such as school council committee members, captains, vice-captains and prefects.

But the programme could benefit any pupil who demonstrated a willingness to develop their leadership skills, she said.

"No matter where you started, or what part of New Zealand you’re from, or what you’re interested in, we can show you a wide range of stories."

Since 2001, the organisation has empowered more than 110,000 pupils to pursue their dreams and become great leaders.

