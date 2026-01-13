Escape from window

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY / REPORT: TIM SCOTT

A person eluded capture at a South Dunedin motel yesterday by using what appeared to be curtains tied together to jump out of a two-storey window.

A witness said he saw what appeared to be knotted curtains hanging out of a window at 555 Motel Dunedin, Andersons Bay Rd.

A police officer was also seen inspecting and removing clothing from a silver vehicle parked in the motel’s carpark.

A police spokesman confirmed they were making inquires at an address in Andersons Bay Rd about noon yesterday when "one person fled the address".