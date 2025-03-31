Evacuation after fire in Eccles building

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A fire has led to an evacuation at a University of Otago building this morning.
There was a small fire in a stairwell in the Eccles building in Great King St at about 10.45am today, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.
She said there was a bit of smoke, but everyone in the building had been evacuated and the building had not sustained any serious damage.
Fenz crews from Dunedin, Willowbank, Roslyn, Lookout Point and St Kilda responded to the fire.
They were using fans to clear smoke from the building.
A fire investigator was on his way to have a look at what may have caused the fire.