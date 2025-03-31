Monday, 31 March 2025

Evacuation after fire in Eccles building

    By Mark John
    A fire has led to an evacuation at a University of Otago building this morning.

    There was a small fire in a stairwell in the Eccles building in Great King St at about 10.45am today, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

    She said there was a bit of smoke, but everyone in the building had been evacuated and the building had not sustained any serious damage.

    Emergency services respond to a fire in the Eccles building in Great King Street, Dunedin, this morning. Photo: Getty Images

    Fenz crews from Dunedin, Willowbank, Roslyn, Lookout Point and St Kilda responded to the fire.

    They were using fans to clear smoke from the building.

    A fire investigator was on his way to have a look at what may have caused the fire.

