Evacuation after fire in Eccles building

A fire has led to an evacuation at a University of Otago building this morning.

There was a small fire in a stairwell in the Eccles building in Great King St at about 10.45am today, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

She said there was a bit of smoke, but everyone in the building had been evacuated and the building had not sustained any serious damage.

Emergency services respond to a fire in the Eccles building in Great King Street, Dunedin, this morning. Photo: Getty Images

Fenz crews from Dunedin, Willowbank, Roslyn, Lookout Point and St Kilda responded to the fire.

They were using fans to clear smoke from the building.

A fire investigator was on his way to have a look at what may have caused the fire.

