Evacuations in central city after false alarm

Scores of people evacuated the Civic Centre complex after a fire alarm went off. Photos: Oscar Francis

Scores of people evacuated the Civic Centre in central Dunedin after a fire alarm went off early this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the incident occurred about 1pm and four appliances were sent.

It turned out to be a false alarm that was set off by work being undertaken in the building, she said.

About 100 people who had been evacuated from the building complex could be seen gathered in the Octagon and Moray Plc.